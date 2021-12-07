Zendaya Gives Us Old Hollywood Glam In BTS Videos From Interview Magazine Cover Shoot

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Zendaya is our forever-style goals. At only 25-years-old, the Euphoria actress has become a fashion icon, continuously serving looks, hair, and confidence on red carpets, social media, and out and about on these fashion streets.

Most recently, the fashion queen was featured on the cover of Interview Magazine where she served in a variety of different looks that showed off her versatility and ability to make anything look fashionable, as she posed with big hair and an even bigger attitude. Of course, creative mastermind and stylist Law Roach was on hand at the shoot and took to Instagram today to share a series of behind-the-scenes videos of the actress as she gave us angle after angle to get the perfect, high fashion shot.

In the videos, Zendaya is shown wearing a black bodysuit with black and white bikini bottoms and a black and white pointed bra on top. She accessorized the look with black platform heels and white square sunnies. Posing with a piece of triangle plexiglass that protruded from the floor, the Spiderman actress showed us how she gets thee shot which apparently comes naturally for her as each pose turned out amazing.

“That one time @melzy917 let us play for @interviewmag @richieshazam,” Law captioned the series of videos. Check it out below.

For Interview Magazine’s cover story, Zendaya was interviewed by her Euphoria costar, Coleman Domingo, who asked her about her career and what she’s most looking forward to as she progresses. “I don’t necessarily have a plan, she explained. “I’ve never really thought, “I have to do this by this time and I want to do this by that time.” I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person. So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that. The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not in it, I’m right there trying to learn. I go around and I ask our crew members, “What are you doing today? Can you explain it to me?” Because we’ve got some real vets in the game. So, the hope is that I’ll be able to, one day, make the things that I want to see.”

She then told her costar that she would love to create more projects with Black women simply being in love and existing, explaining that she wants to see more stories of Black people just being. She continued, “our existence is broad and expansive and beautiful, and to see all the different emotional colors of what it means to be a young Black girl—I would like to see that, because I don’t think I’ve seen many depictions of it.”

Check out the full interview here.

