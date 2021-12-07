Cincy
Cincinnati: Regina King's Movie Starts Filming This Week In The City

Regina King has started filming her new movie in Cincinnati this week.  This is a good look for the city. I can’t wait for this movie Shirley to drop. I’m sure it will be good Fasho!

 

Oscar-winner Regina King stars in and is a producer of the film, according to a news release Tuesday from Film Cincinnati.

Regina King won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Her directorial feature debut was the critically acclaimed “One Night in Miami.”

