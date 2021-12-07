Probe Into Lynching Of Emmett Till Closed By Justice Department With No New Charges, Because Of Course…

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In 2018, the U.S. Justice Department reopened the investigation into the horrific lynching of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black child from Chicago who was tortured, killed and thrown in a river in Mississippi on August 28, 1955, by hopefully-burning-in-Hell white men Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, who committed the heinous murder after hopefully-soon-to-be-burning-in-Hell white woman Carolyn Bryant falsely accused Emmett of whistling and making sexual advances towards her. On Monday, the Justice Department announced that the probe had ended the way it was always doomed to end—with no new charges being filed.

According to the Associated Press, the case was reopened after a 2017 book, The Blood of Emmett Till by historian Timothy B. Tyson, quoted Bryant as saying she lied when she claimed Emmett whistled at her, grabbed her and made sexualized comments to her, which is the lie that led to two pasty cave beasts dragging the boy from a relative’s home and committing the lynching that helped catapult the civil rights movement. But the Justice Department said that Bryant denied telling the FBI that her allegations were false and that there is “insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she lied to the FBI.” So the probe was closed just as fast as it was reopened.

In other words: Bryant is still the same racist, lying white supremacist she was 66 years ago.

“In closing this matter without prosecution, the government does not take the position that the state court testimony the woman gave in 1955 was truthful or accurate,” the Justice Department said via press release. “There remains considerable doubt as to the credibility of her version of events, which is contradicted by others who were with Till at the time, including the account of a living witness.”

Tyson said in a statement Monday that he interviewed Bryant twice and gave the information discovered in those interviews to the FBI, but he said that information “did not change the prospect of prosecution in this case.”

“But our knowledge of her lying in court does not at all depend on those interviews, as I explain on page six of The Blood of Emmett Till,” Tyson said. “Since nothing Carolyn Bryant Donham said in our two interviews implicated any living person, including herself, at the time I did not think them particularly newsworthy. The only crime she admitted to me was perjury, and that she had lied was news to no one. The statute of limitations for perjury in Mississippi was two years, so she had been beyond prosecution since the fall of 1957 on that charge.”

It’s almost as if the entire reopening of the case was about America appearing to seek justice rather than actually making an earnest attempt to actually seek justice.

Probe Into Lynching Of Emmett Till Closed By Justice Department With No New Charges, Because Of Course… was originally published on newsone.com