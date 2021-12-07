Uber Adds In-App Recording Feature For Safety

Ever been in a situation while ride sharing where you wished it was easier to record a mishap? Well Uber has just announced a new feature to help customers feel more comfortable on their ride.

According to a press release from Uber, the feature will launch later this month and will initially be available in just three cities. The feature will be the first in-app feature that provides audio recordings from rides. Whenever a rider or driver’s trip begins, they will be given the option to record through the rideshare’s app’s shield icon where it’s Safety Toolkit is. When ‘Record Audio’ is selected, both riders and drivers can separately record the trip and both riders will know they are being recorded.

It doesn’t stop there, Uber is also adding an audible safety belt alert feature. The alert will work as a seatbelt reminder and will notify a rider from the driver’s phone. This seatbelt feature is said to come out sometime early 2022.