Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: UC Football Team Makes History

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

UC football team makes history by winning their game this weekend against Houston.

Now the Bearcats are set to take on Alabama in the Cottonbowl championship game.

The game will take place on New Years eve in Dallas, Texas.

Via Fox19

The UC football team became the first ever group of five conference team to make the college football playoff when the final rankings were revealed on Sunday.

Cincinnati: UC Football Team Makes History  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Cardi B Advocates For Black Women (Allegedly) Being…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

My Life, My Choice: I’m Pregnant & Engaged…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

Dear Jazmine Sullivan, Thank You For Reminding Us…

 12 hours ago
01.01.70

City Girls Give Hilarious Speech While Accepting Their…

 1 day ago
10.11.95
Photos
Close