Cincinnati: UC Football Team Makes History

UC football team makes history by winning their game this weekend against Houston.

Now the Bearcats are set to take on Alabama in the Cottonbowl championship game.

The game will take place on New Years eve in Dallas, Texas.

Via Fox19

The UC football team became the first ever group of five conference team to make the college football playoff when the final rankings were revealed on Sunday.

