According to NBC4i, an estimated 41.9 million people in the U.S. have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. If you’re among that group, do you still need to wear a mask in public spaces?
The need to wear a mask is dependent on who is around you, according to the country’s top infectious disease specialist.
“Indoor type settings with family that you know is vaccinated, people that you know, you could feel safe with not wearing a mask and having a dinner, having a reception,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief medical advisor said Wednesday during a press conference. “But when you are in a public, congregate setting in which you do not know the status of the vaccination of the people involved, it is very prudent to wear a mask, and that’s what I do.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Do you still need to wear a mask if you got the COVID-19 booster shot? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com