LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige looks good! The 50-year-old just released the visuals for her latest single, “Good Morning Gorgeous” on Friday and we can’t stop thinking about how amazing she looks!

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a quick snippet of the music video, showing off her toned body and iconic vocals. In the 30 second clip, Mary is seen laughing around a dimly lit bedroom in sexy black lingerie as she belts out the lyrics to her single. Then, she’s shown in a sparkly, purple cut-out dress as she stands in a mansion and in front of a swimming pool and continues singing the words to her single.

“This one is special to me,” she captioned the IG post. “When you feel beautiful on the inside the outside follows. With this video I felt both. I hope you can take this record, let it sink in and apply it everyday. Good Morning Gorgeous! I see you link in bio”

Check out the quick snippet below.

But these visuals aren’t the only thing that has us swooning lately, as Mary has been sharing posts to Instagram all week long in preparation for her latest drops, posting gorgeous shots in different looks to get us ready for the new music.

Earlier this week, she dropped the cover art for her single, “Good Morning Gorgeous” where she was seen wearing a super sexy, black cut-out ensemble with gold accessories. She wore her blonde locs in tight curls and had them pulled all over to one side as she served face and body for the shot.

She also shared another look for her single, “Amazing” which also dropped yesterday. For this look, she gave us all-gold everything as she wore a nude lingerie and fur coat look with matching gold accessories.

There’s no denying that our good sis looks good!

Don’t miss…

5 Times Mary J. Blige Did It For The Culture

Mary J. Blige Sets Instagram Ablaze In Chanel Outfit

Mary J. Blige Releases New Music Video, ‘Good Morning Gorgeous,’ And She Looks Amazing! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: