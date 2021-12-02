“Dickinson” Exclusive: Ziwe Puts Her Special Sauce On Sojourner Truth In This Comedic Clip

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Have you been watching “Dickinson?”

For those of you unfamiliar with the show, “Dickinson” is a fun modern take on the life of poet Emily Dickinson which is now in its third season on Apple TV+. Hailee Steinfeld plays Emily Dickinson but we’re super excited to share an exclusive clip from Friday’s upcoming episode which features an appearance from none other than Ziwe!

In the clip Ziwe tackles the role of Sojourner Truth, and she has kind of a comedic take on the part. In fact she’s there to talk series regular Betty, played by Amanda Warren get her groove back. In the clip, Sojourner plays wing woman and encourages Betty to start dating again, emphasizing that there’s never a “good time” to get back out there – you just have to do it and put yourself first.

Check out the clip below:

Hilarious! Was that Frederick Douglass she was eyeing?

Leading up to this point in episode 307, Betty (Amanda Warren), one of the best seamstresses in New England, has been incredibly busy running her thriving small business and helping her friend Sojourner Truth write her memoir. Betty’s husband left her and their daughter to work with a group of African American soldiers known as the First South Carolina Volunteers and she has not heard from him since his departure many months ago.

Not only does Ziwe guest star this season as abolitionist and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth, but she is also a writer for the show. Seriously, what can’t she do?

Episode 307 of “Dickinson” will be available for streaming December 3rd on Apple TV+.

