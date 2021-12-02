Michael B. Jordan On Relationship With Lori Harvey: ‘I Finally Found What Love Was’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Looks like love is (still) in the air for Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Since making their relationship social media official in January, the couple has been quite the topic of conversation and most recently celebrated their one-year anniversary proving that their love is still going strong.

The 34-year-old actor recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter for the magazine’s latest cover story where he opened up about his relationship with the 24-year-old model and explained why this relationship has helped get him ready to play the romantic lead in his new film, A Journal for Jordan.

“There are roles that I passed on that I knew I didn’t have enough life experience to play. I was like, ‘What can I pull from?’ But I finally found what love was.”

He continued, “When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through,” Jordan said about dating in the public eye. “It takes a special person to deal with that.”

He then told the publication why he felt so comfortable sharing this relationship with the public, explaining, “there’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy,” he explained. “I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I’m happy.”

