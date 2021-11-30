Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Man Found Dead In Kennedy Heights Remembered As A Great Boxer

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

A man’s remains were found in Kennedy Heights.

According to his Friend, John Mr. Myatt was an athlete known for his boxing skills and his sense of humor.

This is a sad story I couldn’t even imagine what the family is going through right now. You are in our prayers.

Via Fox19

The skeletal remains of Robert Myatt, 56, were found in early October off Red Bank Road in Kennedy Heights.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified Myatt last week. His death is described as being the result of “homicidal violence.”

Police are working to find out who is responsible.

Cincinnati: A Man Found Dead In Kennedy Heights Remembered As A Great Boxer  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
15 items

#BlackInkChi Recap: Ryan & Kitty FINALLY Confirm They…

 19 hours ago
09.05.92

Tiffany Haddish And Common Reportedly Call It Quits…

 22 hours ago
11.27.92

Fans React To Porsha’s Juicy Spin-Off Series With…

 1 day ago
02.25.92

Jazmine Sullivans Vulnerable Acceptance Speech +More Memorable Soul…

 1 day ago
02.26.92
Photos
Close