Cincinnati: A Man Found Dead In Kennedy Heights Remembered As A Great Boxer

A man’s remains were found in Kennedy Heights.

According to his Friend, John Mr. Myatt was an athlete known for his boxing skills and his sense of humor.

This is a sad story I couldn’t even imagine what the family is going through right now. You are in our prayers.

The skeletal remains of Robert Myatt, 56, were found in early October off Red Bank Road in Kennedy Heights.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified Myatt last week. His death is described as being the result of “homicidal violence.”

Police are working to find out who is responsible.

