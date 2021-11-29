Ohio
Home

Former OSHP trooper found guilty of sex crimes is sentenced

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car lights

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

According to NBC4i, A former Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper found guilty of several sex crimes was sentenced Monday

Christopher Ward was sentenced to three years in prison, according to the Preble County Common Pleas Court bailiff. He was taken into custody following the sentencing hearing.

Ward was found guilty in 2019 of one count of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Five women and a minor accused Ward of inappropriate touching.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Former OSHP trooper found guilty of sex crimes is sentenced  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
15 items

#BlackInkChi Recap: Ryan & Kitty FINALLY Confirm They…

 13 hours ago
09.05.92

Tiffany Haddish And Common Reportedly Call It Quits…

 16 hours ago
11.27.92

Fans React To Porsha’s Juicy Spin-Off Series With…

 18 hours ago
02.25.92

Jazmine Sullivans Vulnerable Acceptance Speech +More Memorable Soul…

 19 hours ago
02.26.92
Photos
Close