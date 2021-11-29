Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati Bengals: Beat Their Rival Pittsburgh Steelers

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Congratulations to the Cincinnati Bengals they put the beat down on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The score was 41 to 10.  Joe Burrow was on fire & Joe Mixon had a career day rushing the ball.

The Bengals Receiver Higgins did his thing. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple got an interception. Which lead to a field goal.

Mike Hilton former Steelers player had a great game, he even gave the opening speech in the locker room.

Good luck on heading to the Playoffs. WHO DEY!!!

Cincinnati Bengals: Beat Their Rival Pittsburgh Steelers  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Teyana Taylor Was Hospitalized For Exhaustion Before Recent…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70

Ashanti On Receiving The Lady of Soul Award,…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
10 items

Celebrities React To News Of Virgil Abloh’s Passing…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Designer Virgil Abloh Dead After Private Battle With…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close