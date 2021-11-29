LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congratulations to the Cincinnati Bengals they put the beat down on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The score was 41 to 10. Joe Burrow was on fire & Joe Mixon had a career day rushing the ball.

The Bengals Receiver Higgins did his thing. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple got an interception. Which lead to a field goal.

Mike Hilton former Steelers player had a great game, he even gave the opening speech in the locker room.

Good luck on heading to the Playoffs. WHO DEY!!!

Cincinnati Bengals: Beat Their Rival Pittsburgh Steelers was originally published on rnbcincy.com

