Congratulations to the Cincinnati Bengals they put the beat down on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The score was 41 to 10. Joe Burrow was on fire & Joe Mixon had a career day rushing the ball.
The Bengals Receiver Higgins did his thing. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple got an interception. Which lead to a field goal.
Mike Hilton former Steelers player had a great game, he even gave the opening speech in the locker room.
Good luck on heading to the Playoffs. WHO DEY!!!
Cincinnati Bengals: Beat Their Rival Pittsburgh Steelers was originally published on rnbcincy.com
