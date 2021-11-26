Cincy
Cincinnati: Luke Fickell Is Staying In The Nati

It looks like Luke Fickell might be staying in the Nati a little bit longer as the UC Bearcats Football team head Coach.

 

 

Via Fox19

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports said on Wednesday he’d heard Fickell will remain in Cincinnati and that UC’s recruits have been told as such.

Fickell has been a rumored candidate for nearly every significant head coaching job going back 18 months, due in large part to his success in Clifton.

Cincinnati: Luke Fickell Is Staying In The Nati  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

