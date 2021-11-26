LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Luke Fickell might be staying in the Nati a little bit longer as the UC Bearcats Football team head Coach.

Via Fox19

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports said on Wednesday he’d heard Fickell will remain in Cincinnati and that UC’s recruits have been told as such.

Fickell has been a rumored candidate for nearly every significant head coaching job going back 18 months, due in large part to his success in Clifton.

Cincinnati: Luke Fickell Is Staying In The Nati was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: