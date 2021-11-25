Cincy
Cincinnati: 13-Year-Old Girl Named Kashia “Special K” Collins Is The Next Boxing Superstar

Cincinnati we have another boxing superstar. This time it’s a 13-year-old girl.

For the most part, Kashia “Special K” Collins lets her right hook do the talking—and it’s plenty loud.

Pink gloves and all.

“She’s got a right hand that’s second to none,” said Collins’ trainer, Mike Stafford. “For a girl, that’s extremely important.”

Collins, of Cincinnati, is training for a national title run at 106 lbs. in the USA Boxing 2021 National Championships.

 

