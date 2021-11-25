Bottoms Up! Law Roach Is Helping Us Serve Sexy Holiday Season Cocktails

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The mac and cheese is more important than the turkey and the greens outweigh the cranberry sauce but dranks are the real star at holiday gatherings.

Master stylist Law Roach taught us how to create an Instagrammable cocktail that’s perfect for your table scape with the help of Grand Mariner.

The HelloBeautiful cover star recently unveiled his signature cocktail concoction “The Provocateur” with the cognac brand.

Grand Mariner made a contribution to the Black Artists + Designers Guild as a part of their partnership with Roach. The organization “advances equity and inclusion for Black creative professionals by investing in Black ancestral futures, claiming liberatory Black narratives, and creating spaces to celebrate Black creativity and culture through design.” They house a curated directory of some of the most experienced and innovative designers and artisans available today.

True taste extends beyond the fitting room door and it is fitting that premium liquor brands are linking up with fashion insiders to tease all of our senses.

The drink selection is “a Grand Twist on the margarita.” Like its founder it is opulent, measured and very deliberate. Many shun margaritas in the winter for bourbons and whiskeys but the addition of turmeric and ginger give this drink a new level of texture that is perfect for the holidays.

See the full recipe for The Provocateur below.

Here Are The Ingredients You’ll Need

0.5 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

1.5 oz Espolon Blanco tequila

0.75 oz lime juice (best fresh squeezed)

0.5 oz Ginger & Tumeric Syrup

How To Prepare The Ginger & Tumeric syrup

Peel the Ginger and Tumeric, juice it (with a juice extractor), then, in an electric blender, blend 125g of Tumeric juice, 125g of ginger juice with 500g of white (or coconut) sugar.

Note: You can double or triple the amount and infuse it with the herbs of your choice to make a batch of custom spicy simple syrup for your bar cart.

How To Prepare The Frozen Orchid Flower

Freeze a frozen orchid flower upside down, inside an Ice ball mold 2” diameter, make sure you ease the resulting ice sphere out carefully to prevent noticeable cracks.

How To Serve The Provocateur

Shake all the ingredients with Ice. Strain the mix into a carafe, served on the side of the martini glass with a frozen orchid flower (edible rose petals or any edible flowers will work as well).

Try the recipe at home to commemorate your next celebration. After all, what would a friendsgiving be without the constant clink of glasses toasting all of the Black excellence floating through your home?

