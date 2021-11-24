News
The Killer And The Loser Meet: Donald Trump Says Kyle Rittenhouse Visited Him At Mar-a-Lago

"Really a nice young man," Trump said of Rittenhouse before going on to pretend he knows literally anything about how the justice system works.

Kyle Rittenhouse and Donald Trump meet at Mar-A-Lago

Ever since Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of murder, it’s been speculated that he would be making the right-wing rounds and popping up at MAGA-friendly events across America because those are the people who supported him and those are the people who would continue propping him up on their collective shoulders and making him the hero he absolutely is not. Recently, Rittenhouse made an appearance on the journalistic graveyard that is Fox News where he surprisingly expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement—which doesn’t at all change the fact that no real advocates of the movement want him for a fanboy, and it likely won’t dissuade all right-wing groups from continuing to gush all over him. (Although some of them are apparently big mad about it.)

So it should surprise no one that ex-President Donald Trump made his own appearance on Fox News Tuesday and told host and sentient white nationalist tumor Sean Hannity that Rittenhouse visited him at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as CNN reported.

MORE: Donald Trump Inspired Kyle Rittenhouse To Shoot And Kill People, Reports Suggest

“He called. He wanted to know if he could come over, say hello because he was a fan,” Trump said.

Trump continued saying Rittenhouse had, in fact, just left the resort “a little while ago,” and that he “came over with his mother.”

“Really a nice young man,” Trump said of Rittenhouse before going on to pretend he knows literally anything about how the justice system works. “That was prosecutorial misconduct. He should have not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead.”

Despite all the chaos that happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the shooting of Jacob Blake on August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse is the only person to kill or even seriously injure anyone that night—but sure, Trumple-weird-skin, “he was going to be dead.”

So yeah, Rittenhouse’s decision to kick off his “The Angry Whites Love Them Some Me” victory tour by paying a visit to the commander-in-Twitter-bans definitely falls under “water is wet” news.

Before the photo proof, it was a toss-up whether Trump was telling the truth. It’s not even an exaggeration to say that Donald Trump lies like a teenager trying to convince his peers that he’s one of the cool kids.

Trump once claimed he was invited by MLB to the World Series only for the league to deny it and say he actually invited himself.

Before that, he announced he was invited by the Yankees to throw out the opening pitch at the team’s game only for it to come out that he was never actually booked to do so and that he actually requested the honor.

Trump even once claimed that he turned down an invite to appear on comedian John Oliver’s late-night show, Last Week Tonight, to which Oliver responded by saying he wouldn’t invite Trump’s rotten orange peel face to be a contestant in a hideous tan competition, let alone his show. (OK, those were my words, not his.)

The point is, despite Trump being a rich and famous person who was once the president of the United States, one could scour the internet for every aspiring influencer they could find and they would still never find anyone who is as dedicated to clout-chasing as the orangey-white supremacist whose skin is indistinguishable from burnt mac and cheese.

Besides, Rittenhouse really seemed to be on a mission to distance himself from the MAGA-fied pale Dothraki hordes rather than embrace them as their mother of Klan-ish dragons. (Are people even still doing Game of Thrones references? Whatever, I’m still doing them.)

According to Insider, Rittenhouse said during a recent interview that he fired his former attorney, Lin Wood, “because he was, like, going on with all this QAnon and election fraud stuff and just stuff we don’t agree with.” (He also claimed his infamous Proud Boys photo op was a “set up” by Wood.)

Daaayum, Trump, you out here trying to make Rittenhouse your new apprentice (see what I did there?) and he’s out here publicly denouncing your persistent lies about widespread voter fraud being the reason you are now only the commander-in-lying-and-losing-and-lying-about-losing!

Maybe Rittenhouse and Trump sat down at a Mar-a-Lago table and drank crazy colonizer tea together and maybe they didn’t. Either way, these two caucasian degenerates deserve each other.

[caption id="attachment_4244190" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] The trial to hold accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse accountable for his deadly shooting spree during a racial justice protest in Wisconsin last year bears all the hallmarks of a made-for-TV movie, which is likely why it's being live-streamed for the world to see play out on a public stage. Only in this case the drama unfolding in the Milwaukee suburb of Kenosha is far from fiction and rooted in the cowardly police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times and ultimately left paralyzed from the waist down. It was that instance of brutal police violence that spurred the very protest that Rittenhouse -- who was 17 years old at the time -- found himself in the middle of after illegally arming himself with an assault rifle, crossing state lines from his home in Illinois (he was driven by his mother, naturally) and patrolling the streets of Kenosha in a purported effort to protect local businesses from looting on the night of Aug. 25, 2020. [caption id="attachment_4244189" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Demonstrators gather outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as jury selection in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begins on November 1, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] That's when he claims he was ambushed by three protesters: Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha; Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin; and Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, of West Allis, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, who has been described as a "wannabe cop," shot all three, killing Rosenbaum and Huber and injuring Grosskreutz, leaving him as the sole survivor from the vigilante shootings. Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and claims he was simply defending himself. [caption id="attachment_4243962" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Kyle Rittenhouse is shown in attack mode during the protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020. | Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] The case is now before a jury that is comprised of 20 people, including alternates, all but one of whom are white people. To give you a better idea of the type of folks who were chosen to decide Rittenhouse's fate, one of the jurors -- described as an "older white male" -- managed to get himself kicked off the jury after prosecutors heard him tell a "joke" about Blake's shooting to a courtroom deputy, of all people. That man is gone, but how many remain who harbor a similar sense of humor? Building off that same energy, the judge presiding over the case has revealed himself to be quirky at best and a suspected white supremacist sympathizer to the defense at worst. [caption id="attachment_4244192" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Courtroom 209 in the Kenosha County Courthouse, where Judge Bruce Schroeder is presiding over the case of accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse, is shown on May 21, 2021, in Wisconsin. | Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty[/caption] Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s controversial rulings ahead of jury selection appeared to give preferential treatment to Rittenhouse and his lawyers. That apparent deference included ruling that Huber, Rosenbaum and Grosskreutz can’t be referred to as “victims.” However, Schroeder said he would allow the two deceased men to be “referred to as rioters, looters or arsonists or other pejorative terms,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported at the time. (To be sure, Rittenhouse’s shooting victims were neither rioting nor looting. All three have been described as activists in their own rights who traveled to Kenosha to join the protests against Blake's shooting. Grosskreutz has since sued the city of Kenosha, Kenosha County, the former chief of police, acting chief of police and county sheriff for allegedly facilitating an environment that allowed vigilante violence because they knew militia members were arriving and did nothing to dissuade them.) https://twitter.com/disq0rd/status/1455960429725892614?s=20 Schroeder also ruled that only the defense can refer to Rittenhouse by his first name during the trial. The judge said he typically makes the court refer to adults by their last name. Rittenhouse has since turned 18 years old is an adult for all intents and purposes — except in Schroeder’s courtroom. Earlier this year, Schroeder extended more sympathetic treatment to Rittenhouse that defies legal standards by inexplicably ruling that the teenager did not violate the terms of his bond by concealing his address from the court. Thus, demands by a prosecutor to increase Rittenhouse’s bond and issue a warrant for his arrest were denied. Schroeder said during the February hearing that he didn’t think doing so would be lawful. It was in that context that Rittenhouse's murder trial was being conducted in Kenosha. Keep reading to learn more about everybody involved in the case.

The Killer And The Loser Meet: Donald Trump Says Kyle Rittenhouse Visited Him At Mar-a-Lago  was originally published on newsone.com

