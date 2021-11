LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bearcats Football team on making history.

They are 11 and 0 & are in the top 4 of the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time.

So let’s cheer on our Bearcats on a great season so far!

Cincinnati: The Bearcats Football Team Make History was originally published on rnbcincy.com

