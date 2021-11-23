Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Brother Debunks ‘Dementia’ Rumors

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Wendy Williams Brother Debunks ‘Dementia’ Rumors

It’s no secret that legendary talk show host Wendy Williams has been battling with her health this year but new reports are saying the 57 year old host is bound to a wheelchair and showing early signs of dementia.

Those reports began swirling yesterday and not soon after did Tommy Williams Jr., Wendy’s brother, begin to refute those claims.

Tommy told The Sun

“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that.”

He continued:

“We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida. I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.”

We have all been waiting for Wendy’s return to her big purple chair but at this point, her health is more important than her serving us the latest hot topics. Sending healing and prayers to Wendy and her family during this difficult time.

2022 GRAMMY Nominees Are In

The Grammy Nominations are officially in! The biggest night in music goes down Monday, January 31 on CBS and will also live stream on demand on Paramount+.

Your favorite artists like Doja Cat, Saweetie, The Weeknd, Tyler The Creator, Lil Nas X and H.E.R are all nominated.

Doja Cat tweeted her response to 8 nominations:

First time nominee Saweetie thanked her fans:

Rapper NBA Youngboy has been nominated for a GRAMMY for the first time thanks to his feature on Tyler The Creator’s #Wusyaname.

Also with today’s 2022 Grammy announcement, it’s been revealed that Jay Z is now officially the most nominated artist in Grammy Awards history! The rap mogul has now been nominated for a Grammy 83x! That’s more than Quincy Jones and Paul McCartney!

HOV won his first Grammy in 1999 and has won 23 of them throughout his career.

Drake and Kanye will be going head to head once again for Best Rap Album where the nominees are:

Best Rap Album

“The Off-Season,” J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“King’s Disease 2,” Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

“Donda,” Kanye West

Peep the entire list of nominees HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Wendy Williams Brother Debunks ‘Dementia’ Rumors was originally published on kysdc.com