Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Dance Moves At A Brooklyn Concert In Sparkly Pieces From The Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker Project Series

No matter if she’s on the red carpet, making a television appearance, or tearing down the house with her beautiful singing voice, Mary J. Blige always looks good and the 50-year-old singer recently hit the stage at a Brooklyn concert where she busted a move or two in gorgeous pieces from the latest Gucci x Balenciaga collection.

For one look, the legendary singer wore a pair of crystal-encrusted shorts and $2,550 knife boots. Styled by Jason Rembert, she paired the look with a white tank top and let her platinum blonde locs hang in loose curls. In another look, she wore a sparkly baby blue long-sleeved catsuit with matching blue furry knee-high boots. And in a final look, she wore white shorts, a gold bomber jacket, and matching gold boots. Check out the fashionable looks below.

The latest Gucci x Balenciaga collab is the second installment of the Hacker Project series, with items dropping at 74 Balenciaga locations. With this collab, shoppers can find statement Balenciaga pieces that have mimicked Guccci’s signature look, including bags patterned with Balenciaga B’s (instead of Gucci G’s) and purses with metal clasps identical to a Gucci bag, except with engravings that read: “Balenciaga.”

But donning exclusive Gucci x Balenciaga at her performances isn’t the only thing that has Mary shining these days. The entertainer is now gearing up for the season two premiere of Power Book II: Ghost, where she plays the fabulous and no-nonsense family matriarch Monet. And if Mary and Monet have anything in common, it’s their fierce fashion sense, something that Mary has major input in after being a style icon for decades. “Let me give all the props to Frank (Fleming, costume designer for Ghost) the stylist who brings the most amazing things through for Monét that I actually want to keep some of it myself, of course,” she told Essence of Monet’s signature style. “I help pick out, I’ll say ‘she’d wear this,’ or ‘she wouldn’t wear that.’”

Catch more of Mary’s fashion game on Power Book II: Ghost, which premieres on Sunday, November 21.

