UC Football team remains undefeated

The #3 ranked UC mens football team wins and remains undefeated after dominating SMU 48-14. The win seals a spot in the AAC championship game.

The Bearcats fired on every cylinder in this Senior day game, UC quarterback Ridder finished 17 of 32 for 274 yards and three touchdowns with 46 yards rushing. UC running back Jerome Ford had 82 yards and has rushed for 678 yards in only 6 games.

UC will face East Carolina next Saturday.

