Diva’s Daily Dirt: Travis Scott, Drake + More Facing New $2 Billion Lawsuit

Travis Scott, Drake + More Facing New $2 Billion Lawsuit
This ginormous lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 282 plaintiffs who experienced the tragedy first hand at Astroworld. Lawyer Thomas J Henry statement said,
“The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk. My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”
The wording in the lawsuit makes it clear that they believe the concert was set up to cater to the live streaming component of the show and played a critical-role in the crowd control disaster.
“Apple Music had cameras, camera stands, cameramen, and metal barriers surrounding each; these cameras effectively split the premises both horizontally and vertically by the metal barricades.” The claim went on to add, “The placement of cameras streaming for Apple Music’s broadcast effectively limited many concertgoers’ means of exit; this dangerous condition would inevitably prevent individuals from dispersing.”
Apple has not immediately responded to the lawsuit publicly.
Travis Scott Announces Stacked Astroworld Festival Lineup, Twitter Reacts
Travis Scott Announces Stacked Astroworld Festival Lineup, Twitter Reacts
1.
1 of 10
Travis Scott bringing bad bunny to astroworld— 〽️ (@escomarv1n) October 26, 2021
Resellers: pic.twitter.com/6zoBFJuwqg
2.
2 of 10
Bad Bunny at astroworld and I didn’t get tickets…..🙂 pic.twitter.com/m4411CYwzK— Alma (@arellanoalma90) October 26, 2021
3.3 of 10
4.
4 of 10
when you didn’t get tickets to astroworld fest and you find out bad bunny performing pic.twitter.com/dLEYEDJVT1— jair (@jairsmoya) October 26, 2021
5.
5 of 10
Bad Bunny will be at Astroworld 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yaUfQ7LynF— Conejo Toxico (@conejo_toxico) October 26, 2021
6.
6 of 10
I bought Astroworld tickets cause i missed out on bad bunny tickets and now bad bunny is gonna be at Astroworld .. pic.twitter.com/RK7txBQ1Ok— d (@davidcanas_) October 26, 2021
7.7 of 10
8.
8 of 10
me looking at everyone going to astroworld excited at the lineup pic.twitter.com/1nn9GrJYls— dash • they/them (@thedigitaldash_) October 26, 2021
9.
9 of 10
Has @trvisXX hidden a secret Kanye announcement in the Astroworld poster?!?!?!?!?!?! GENIUS https://t.co/EU6AAAvFm3— Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) October 26, 2021
10.
10 of 10
Bad bunny and chief keef going to astroworld…no one talk to me. pic.twitter.com/Sk6i8awMY5— Dįegô (@Ultimat3Diego) October 26, 2021
Surveillance Video Show Young Dolph’s Alleged Murderers
As we continue to pray for Young Dolph’s loved ones during this heartbreaking time, surveillance stills of the gunmen who allegedly shot the Memphis rapper have surfaced.
In the photos you can see two men, who have yet to be identified, wearing hoodies and masks standing next to Dolph’s car. Both men were armed, one with a pistol and the other with an AK-47. After the shooting the men look to have left the scene in a light colored Mercedes.
R.Kelly’s Associate Sentenced to 8 Years For Arson Against Azriel Clary
Remember back in June 2020 one of R.Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary claimed she saw someone fleeing the scene after setting her car on fire out front of her home? Well, 10-months after that arson attack, Michael Williams, one of R.Kelly’s associates, admitted to the crime. Williams set Clary’s car ablaze in an effort to intimidate her out of testifying in court against Kelly.
Yesterday (Wednesday, Nov 17th) Williams has just been hit with an 8 year prison sentence. Williams took a plea deal and was charged with one count of arson-while the charge of tampering with a federal witness was dropped.
After the sentencing, a statement by Azriel Clary was read to the courtroom in response:
“It is very unfortunate to see a man lose his freedom; however, the crime that was committed was not only vicious but disturbing. My mental state deteriorated tremendously due to fear, invasion of privacy, and trauma among many other things. Because of your actions, I live in fear and have had to relocate my entire life. In that home were not only adults but animals and children under the age of 10. My family is traumatized and has been in distress due to this unlawful act. I hope this life-changing event gives you time to reflect on your actions.”
Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer
Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer
1.
1 of 16
The #SurvivingRKelly premiere was just evacuated because we received a threat. The survivors were whisked away. I have the full video on IG and I'm gonna post clips in this thread— The Best Ya Mama Joke Never Told (@FeministaJones) December 5, 2018
Here with @JamilahLemieux @TaranaBurke and more pic.twitter.com/TXS3ANNVHz
2.
2 of 16
Me, when the day finally comes that R. Kelly is dead, and he's no longer able to rape & terrorize Black girls & Black women: pic.twitter.com/HrpK3qBDUC— hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) December 5, 2018
3.
3 of 16
I bet R. Kelly was pissed on. I mean pissed off.. pic.twitter.com/tSnAjPcM68— Detroit Steel (@DetroitSteel_) December 5, 2018
4.4 of 16
5.
5 of 16
RKelly not slick https://t.co/fd337RVrdd— mans like b (@brymke) December 5, 2018
6.
6 of 16
Wow. Typical. R KELLY HAS GOT TO GO. https://t.co/xgln9t3o1A— Michelle Zacarias (@ZacariasM) December 5, 2018
7.7 of 16
8.
8 of 16
Wow I was totally going to go to the R Kelly docuseries screening at work tonight but ended up leaving early. 🤭 https://t.co/88TE6hpu3C— liz (@calinative) December 5, 2018
9.
9 of 16
Bro. R. Kelly is crazy.— Tall Joint (@jazzitupcuz) December 5, 2018
10.
10 of 16
Supporting RKelly at this point is a character flaw— N Y L L A (@nyllanichelle) December 5, 2018
11.
11 of 16
I wish we could make R. Kelly exist alone in the hell he’s created for others. He’s a horrible excuse for a human being.— 🔵 Mr. Blue 🔵 (@OneKindOfBlue) December 5, 2018
12.
12 of 16
Wasn’t a bomb threat was a gun violence threat. But people should of known R. Kelly wasn’t gonna let this happen tonight.— Tay (@ImaNiceMeanLady) December 5, 2018
13.13 of 16
14.
14 of 16
My dear friend @anurima was there at the screening tonight. R Kelly's people called in threats to get the theater evacuated.— Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) December 5, 2018
There were survivors of his abuse in the audience. https://t.co/dbxFdZZWvx
15.
15 of 16
@rkelly Can’t stop the truth! #metoo #authenticity #stop #misogyny #gameover pic.twitter.com/yiMMsEkaOi— Sisters (@RealSheforShe) December 5, 2018
16.
16 of 16
The list of people with a vested interested in shutting down a Lifetime documentary about R. Kelly is precisely a single entry long. https://t.co/OfEn2gMj9i— The Artist Formerly Known As God Emperor (@buhhhhlieevmeee) December 5, 2018
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:
CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Travis Scott, Drake + More Facing New $2 Billion Lawsuit was originally published on kysdc.com