LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Cincinnati are you ready for a Partial Lunar Eclipse?

This is so cool I can’t wait to see it. The times and information is below thanks to Fox19

The Moon probably won’t turn blood red like other lunar eclipses, but it is still one of the greatest shows and it will be visible across the entire United States.

The eclipse will begin when the shadow of the Earth makes its first appearance on the moon Friday morning at 2:18 a.m. Eastern Time.

Cincinnati: A Partial Lunar Eclipse Is On The Way was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: