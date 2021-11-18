Feature Story
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Boat Talk” | Episode 42

The ladies have boarded the Fantastic Voyage Cruise and hit the islands. In our first episode with a live audience, Eva and Lore’l chat with special guests on career & personal empowerment + relationships. Special guests include:

Monica Cost (The Core Value Company Pathfinder and Founder)

Shafeeqa Small (HR Service Provider & Holistic Wellness Coach)

Dwight Holt (Dance Your Pounds Off Founder)

Tune into this episode to get some great tips on growing and glowing.

The Final Question To Undress got real! See what the audience had to say.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Black Friday is next week. Can’t think of gift ideas? Check out our favorite picks in our virtual Macy’s closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Boat Talk” | Episode 42  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

