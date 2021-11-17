20 Magical Years: ‘Harry Potter’ Returns To Hogwarts On New Year’s Day In Upcoming HBO Max Special [Video]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Calling all Gryffindors, Slytherins, Hufflepuffs and Ravenclaws! The adored Harry Potter trio will return to Hogwarts New Year’s Day on HBO Max.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first franchise film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The infamous trio will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight films for the first time in an HBO Max retrospective special titled, Happy Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

The special will debut on HBO Max on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022. HBO Max shares that the feature will explore “an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversation. The special will air on WarnerMedia’s TBS and Cartoon Network in spring 2022 ahead of Warner Bros. Pictures theatrical debut of Fantastic Beats: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Fans can stream the entire collection of Harry Potter films on HBO Max.

Veterans of the film franchise joining the tribute are set to include: Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart. Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling, who has been criticized for her anti-trans comments, is not yet scheduled to appear in the special.

The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson. Variety shares a statement from Patterson on the timely reunion.

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago,” Patterson commented. “The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films.”

Catch an exclusive first look inside the upcoming special during the premiere of a new, bracket-style quiz competition show, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on Nov. 28 at 8pm ET on TBS and Cartoon Network. Here’s a sneak peek of the upcoming special Happy Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts debuting on HBO Max on New Year’s Day.

20 Magical Years: ‘Harry Potter’ Returns To Hogwarts On New Year’s Day In Upcoming HBO Max Special [Video] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: