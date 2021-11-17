Rapper Young Dolph Dead At 36 After Being Shot At Memphis Bakery

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Young Dolph, the rapper born Adolph Thorton, Jr., died today at the age of 36 after being shot at a local bakery in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Reports first came in on Twitter when witnesses posted videos of a crime scene outside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies shop where various bystanders identified the rappers custom camouflage-wrapped, Lamborghini.

Moments later Fox 13 news reporter, Jeremy Pierre tweeted from the scene and confirmed the incident. It is reported that Maurice Hill, owner of the bakeshop where the incident happened, also told reporters that Young Dolph walked into the store to purchase cookies when someone suddenly drove up and started shooting. The rapper was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Young Dolph was a well-respected artist from Memphis who quickly gained mainstream traction after releasing his debut album King of Memphis, which peaked at number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart in February of 2016. With past drama between the rapper and other artists such as Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, and most recently Soulja Boy, fans of Dolph know that rapper never shied away from beef or confrontation. Back in February of 2017 the rapper also had a brush with death while in Charlotte, North Carolina. Fortunately, Dolph emerged unscathed from the shooting. Even after his bulletproof vehicle was hit with over 100 bullets, the incident didn’t seem to affect the rapper. He performed later that night and even shot a music video later entitled 100 shots.

Since then Dolph has been laying pretty low and could be found on his Instagram page sharing photos traveling with family, performing and even announcing that he would be retiring from music after dropping his last project with Key Glock, Dum & Dummer 2. Memphis police and detectives are still looking for tips and have no one in custody regarding the shooting. Witnesses are being asked to come forward. This story is further developing. We will continue to update as more details arrive.

