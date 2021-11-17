Relax Barbz: Halle Berry Says “There Can Always Be More Than One” Queen of Hip-Hop

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Halle Berry found herself in the crosshairs of the Barbz after a comment she made.

Halle Berry and her incredibly gorgeous self stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her Netflix directorial debut Bruised. During the 14-minute conversation on Monday night (Nov.15), she made sure to big up her all-female-led Bruised soundtrack collaborator Cardi B.

During a recent event for the film, Berry praised the Bronx rapper calling her the “Queen of Hip-Hop.” As expected, the actress’ harmless comments sparked the tiresome debate between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Minaj’s feisty fans wasted no time defending their favorite rapper.

The Barbz even used a moment when model Winnie Harlow called Minaj “the one and only Queen of Hip-Hop” during the EMA’s while announcing her as the winner of the “Best Hip-Hop” category.

Winnie Harlow would eventually hop on Twitter to deny that she was sending any shade in the direction of Halley Berry and Cardi B.

Speaking of Cardi B, she also chimed in calling the situation “childish shit” before focusing on the important fact that she helped Halle Berry produce the “FIRST female rap movie soundtrack!!”

Kimmel asked Berry about her Cardi B comment, and Berry stood by it but further clarified there can be “more than one queen” and even praised Minaj.

“You know, I do,” “she replied when the late-night television host asked if she stood by the comments. “But here’s the thing, there’s room for more than one queen, people. That’s what we need to know. H.E.R.is a queen in her own right. H.E.R. is a queen. All these ladies to me are queens. There can always be more than one.”

So basically, much ado about nothing.

You can check out the entire interview below and stream the Bruised soundtrack Friday, Nov.19.

