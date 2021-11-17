LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like lawmakers are going to vote today at 1 pm on relaxed gun laws rules for schools, licensing.

This would allow teachers to carry guns on the school campus.

What are your thoughts on this should teachers be allowed to carry guns on the school campus?

House Bill 99

Allows teachers to carry guns without the currently required training hours for peace officers as long as they are qualified to carry a concealed handgun.

Lowers the current 700-hour plus training requirement to 20 hours including two hours of handgun training with specific maneuvers and then followed by four additional hours annually. (Fox19)

Cincinnati: Lawmakers To Vote On Relaxed Training Rules For Schools was originally published on rnbcincy.com

