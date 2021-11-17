CLOSE
It looks like lawmakers are going to vote today at 1 pm on relaxed gun laws rules for schools, licensing.
This would allow teachers to carry guns on the school campus.
- What are your thoughts on this should teachers be allowed to carry guns on the school campus?
House Bill 99
- Allows teachers to carry guns without the currently required training hours for peace officers as long as they are qualified to carry a concealed handgun.
- Lowers the current 700-hour plus training requirement to 20 hours including two hours of handgun training with specific maneuvers and then followed by four additional hours annually. (Fox19)
Cincinnati: Lawmakers To Vote On Relaxed Training Rules For Schools was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: