JT of the female rap duo City Girls recently stepped out in a super cute and comfy Chanel jumpsuit that we wouldn’t mind splurging on!

Taking to Instagram, the rapper posted a series of pics and videos rocking the $7,400 Chanel Canvas Black, Silver, Blue, and Red overall-style jumpsuit. She paired the look with black combat boots and wore blinged-out necklaces and chains around her neck. She wore her hair in a side part, shoulder-length black bob that featured blonde streaks throughout and served face and body as she flicked it up for her 4.6 million Instagram followers.

Check out the trendy look below.

We’re not the only ones loving this look on the City Girl as many of JT’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval, including friend to the group, Santana, who wrote, “I’m obsessed,” and we couldn’t agree more!

Although JT has kept it pretty low-key since the release of her Ex For A Reason collab with Summer Walker, we’ve been loving the fashion and glam that the 28-year-old has been giving us lately. Like this cute look as posted by JT’s hairstylist, @arrogant_tae123, where the rapper donned a waist-length black wig, a black cropped jacket, and matching black shorts, and black, chunky, sparkling combat boots. She rocked her signature, blinged-out necklaces and chains here too and flicked it up for Instagram as she showed off her glam and athleisure style.

JT also shared a few pics from this super trendy look, showing an up-close shot at her killer combat boots and blinged-out accessories.

We’re absolutely loving JT’s trendy style!

JT Keeps It Comfy And Cute In A Trendy Chanel Jumpsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

