Black Business Spotlight – Dominique Coleman of Naturally Beat Feet & Nail Salon

This month we are shining the spotlight on Dominique Coleman of Naturally Beat Feet & Nails

Dominique Coleman is the salon owner of Naturally Beat Feet & Nails and is also an advanced Nail Technician and Certified Master Pedicurist. Dominique has been a Nail Tech. for 8 years, opening her first salon in May of 2020, located right in the heart of the Mt. Healthy area. Ms. Coleman has competed in several nail competitions, winning first place a time or two. She has also taught classes in both Columbus and Texas for international hair shows.

Dominique Coleman is also a traveling technicians having worked in many salons during special events such as CIAA Weekend, she has hosted spa days for NFL wives, reality TV starts and she host her own signature spa day at the Esther Marie Hatton House Women’s Shelter, for four years running now. Not to mention Dominique also adopts a family every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Dominique Coleman, of Naturally Beat Feet & Naiis, 101.5 The Buzz & Walker Funeral Homes congratulate you once again on being selected for this months Black Business Spotlight.

