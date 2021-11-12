Cincinnati: I-71 Will Be Closed This Weekend On Both Sides

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you plan on using I-71 this weekend you might want to change your plans because it will be shut down in both directors.

Duke Energy needs to pull aerial cables across the highway.

Via Fox19

As part of the project by Duke Energy, the following closures and detours also will be in place:

Northbound I-71/75 to I-71 at the north end of Brent Spence Bridge, with traffic detoured via I-75 North and S.R. 562 East.

The Fourth Street ramp to I-71/I-75 North in Covington, KY, with traffic detoured by way of the Twelfth Street on-ramp.

I-71 North at Smith Edwards Road; traffic will be detoured using S.R. 561, U.S. 22, Norwood Avenue and Wesley Avenue.

The Smith Edwards ramp to I-71 North; traffic will be detoured via the I-71 North detour.

I-71 South at S.R. 562; traffic will be detoured to S.R. 562 West to I-75 South.

The S.R. 562 East ramp to I-71 South; traffic will be diverted to I-75 North.

Ridge Road/Mill Ridge Road ramp to I-71 South; traffic will be diverted to S.R. 562 West.

