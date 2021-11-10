Tessa Thompson Dazzles On The Cover Of InStyle’s Double Fashion Issue

“I love what I do. I don’t like being the center of the discourse when it’s around my personal life or when things are in the press that I know are untrue,” she explained. “But it feels like relatively speaking it’s a small price to pay. I sometimes wish that people would remember that a performer they see in the media might be playing a character at any moment. This idea that they know you is faulty.”

Thompson’s undeniable talent and acting scope can currently be viewed in Netflix’s Passing where the California native plays a fair-skinned Black woman from the 1920s who straddles living between her life in Harlem and inconspicuously blending in with the White community on occasion. The actress said that she’s been happy to take on a variety of roles throughout her career.