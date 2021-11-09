Cincinnati: Child Obesity Numbers Went Up During The Pandemic

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center childhood obesity surged during the pandemic.

I know my kids were eating like crazy but I had to make sure they weren’t eating late and eating and laying down.

I also had to make sure that they did their exercises and continue to work out.

BMI is a measure that uses a child’s height and weight to track changes. Researchers looked at BMI changes in children between the ages of 2 and 19 over a 10-year period.

In all, 2,459,554 encounters were analyzed with 712,945 visits in years 2018-21. (Fox19)

