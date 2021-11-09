Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Child Obesity Numbers Went Up During The Pandemic

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

According to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center childhood obesity surged during the pandemic.

I know my kids were eating like crazy but I had to make sure they weren’t eating late and eating and laying down.

I also had to make sure that they did their exercises and continue to work out.

BMI is a measure that uses a child’s height and weight to track changes. Researchers looked at BMI changes in children between the ages of 2 and 19 over a 10-year period.

In all, 2,459,554 encounters were analyzed with 712,945 visits in years 2018-21. (Fox19)

Cincinnati: Child Obesity Numbers Went Up During The Pandemic  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
3 items

3 Ways To Rock Camo Print

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Twitter Is Already In Love With Viola Davis…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
5 items

Five Times SZA Was Our Favorite Hair Chameleon

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Monyetta Shaw Ties The Knot With Her Boo…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close