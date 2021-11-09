News
HomeNews

REPORT: Black People Aren’t Getting Enough Sleep And It’s Killing Us

My football coach used to tell me sleep is the cousin of death, boy was he completely wrong.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Shot of a young couple cuddling while sleeping in bed together at home

Source: jeffbergen / Getty

Getting a good night’s sleep nowadays, for many almost seems like an impossible task. If you spend hours laying in the bed tossing and turning, you are not alone. Black and brown people in America aren’t getting nearly enough sleep, and it’s leading to major health concerns within our communities.

According to a recent study by Science Magazine, black and brown folks on average take longer to fall asleep and wake up when compared to their white counterparts. These discrepancies lead to major health concerns like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Sleep researcher Girardin Jean-Louis  has been studying sleep deficiency in communities of color for years and his studies suggest about 45% of black and brown folks sleep less than six hours a night. For many of us, six hours feel like adequate sleep time, but researchers like Jean-Louis believe a healthy life requires somewhere between six to eight hours of sleep per night. Anything above or below that could lead to heart problems and early mortality.

But why do black people sleep less than whites?

Traditionally people of color work less desirable jobs, which sometimes come with non-traditional hours like night shifts. A 2010 sleep study found that people of color were twice as likely to work the night shift. Socioeconomic factors also play a huge role in the amount of sleep we get or don’t get. Stress-related to racism and discrimination also cause poor sleep habits. A study by ScienceDirect found that 60% of insomnia for black people was caused by racial discrimination.

“If you saw what was happening, for instance, about a year and a half ago and George Floyd happened, a lot of Black folks were just not sleeping enough,” said Jean-Louis. “So if you already sleeping six hours or less and you lose another 30 minutes, this could be the tipping point for what might become high blood pressure, diabetes, and difficulty with HIV and cancer management.”

But researchers are working on solutions. Jean-Louis believes meeting black and brown people where they are and speaking their language could help combat the sleep disparity numbers. Jean-Louis goes to churches, barbershops, and hair salons to talk to black and brown people about the dangers of not sleeping enough. He also enlists volunteers and trains them to become “certified sleep educators,” to help teach black and brown communities the importance of good sleep.

“When you speak that language, people tend to be a bit more receptive because that’s their lane,” said Jean-Louis.

SEE ALSO:

Multiple Myeloma, The Cancer Colin Powell Had, Is A ‘Silent Killer’ Of Black People

5 Ways Climate Change Directly Affects Black People

Demonstrators Attend Women's March To Defend Reproductive Rights

Black And Brown Led Reproductive Rights Groups Are Leading The Way To Change

9 photos Launch gallery

Black And Brown Led Reproductive Rights Groups Are Leading The Way To Change

Continue reading Black And Brown Led Reproductive Rights Groups Are Leading The Way To Change

Black And Brown Led Reproductive Rights Groups Are Leading The Way To Change

[caption id="attachment_4222236" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bloomberg / Getty[/caption] On Oct.2, thousands of women took to the streets of Washington, D.C., for the 5th Women’s March. This year, the organization shifted its focus to abortion justice and reproductive rights issues. One of over 650 events nationwide, an estimated 5,000 attendees met at Freedom Plaza on Saturday morning. Some rallygoers kicked off the event with a “Faith Gathering,” CBS noted. The march then proceeded to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court at around 1:30 p.m. Women of all races joined together during the momentous occasion. Some marchers held signs bearing bold statements in support of abortion rights. One women’s sign read, “I had a safe, legal abortion thanks to Roe v. Wade,” while another woman held a poster with the words “Abortion Is A Women’s Rights” written in bold letters. Marches were also held in major cities, including Austin, Texas; Jackson, Mississippi; Phoenix and Washington Square Park in New York City. Read: Abortion Justice Marches Leverage National Network In Support Of State And Local Organizing The Women’s March comes just one month after the state of Texas greenlit a controversial 6-week abortion ban that now gives private citizens the right to sue anyone who assists a pregnant individual seeking to have an abortion within the outlawed timeframe. The bill referred to as SB.8 could also punish abortion facilities and even healthcare officials who don’t comply with the controversial piece of legislation’s stringent protocols. Several Black and Brown-led abortion organizations helped orchestrate this year’s massive event, including Sistahs Helping Every Woman Rise and Organize of Missippi (SHERo). Michelle Colon, the founder of SHERo, said she hoped to push the medical biases that Black and Brown women often face when seeking reproductive health to the forefront of this year’s rally. “When we go to the doctor, there’s coercion, disrespect, devaluing,” Colon said in an interview with Jezebel. “So there’s a lot of obstacles for Black and brown women [when going] to the doctor, period. [We] have a history in the medical healthcare system when it used to be, [doctors] didn’t want to provide us with care or they wanted us to be guinea pigs in their experiments. They’ve allowed us to die,” she said candidly. Colon added that she hopes this year’s event will shine a light on the Supreme Court’s upcoming hearing where the future of the historic Roe v. Wade landmark case could potentially be overturned. “We are at a standpoint where if the Supreme Court upholds the ban out of Mississippi, we are going to lose Roe in the south,” Colon warned, noting that anyone seeking an abortion in Mississippi would have to seek healthcare guidance elsewhere. Similarly, the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice was present at this year’s event. The group, based in Virginia, Texas, New York, and Florida, aims to fight for the reproductive rights of undocumented people being affected by SB. 8 in Texas. “We organize in the Rio Grande Valley, specifically,” Margie Del Castillo, the national of field and advocacy, added to Jezebel. “There’s a lot of Border Patrol interaction and checkpoints along the Rio Grande Valley. So when you think about our members, a lot of who are undocumented in that area, if they were to try to access care, a lot of times that’s difficult, because of the addition of the Border Patrol.” Despite challenges, Castillo said she’s optimistic about the future, noting that a “historic mobilization for abortion, access, and justice” has been spearheaded by a large number of BIPOC population, and she’s right. Let’s look at a few more Black and Brown-led reproductive rights initiatives that are fighting for change.  

REPORT: Black People Aren’t Getting Enough Sleep And It’s Killing Us  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
3 items

3 Ways To Rock Camo Print

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Twitter Is Already In Love With Viola Davis…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
5 items

Five Times SZA Was Our Favorite Hair Chameleon

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Monyetta Shaw Ties The Knot With Her Boo…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close