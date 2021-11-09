The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake Releases Statement After Astroworld Tragedies

Drake and Swizz Beats

Kevin Mazur/Bauer-Griffin

Drake Releases Statement After Astroworld Tragedies

 

Drake is speaking out for the first time about the tragedy that happened over this past weekend where 8 people lost their lives at #AstroworldFest.

As you may know, Drake not only made a surprise appearance at the Houston festival, but he is also being named in a lawsuit by a concert goer. The ‘Certified Lover Boy’ took too IG and posted,

 

 

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”

 

Meanwhile, Kanye is asking for Drake to end their beef once and for all…

 

[caption id="attachment_1049660" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Gary Miller / Getty[/caption] Travis Scott and his highly anticipated Astroworld Festival lineup was already expected to be one of the must-see events of 2021. Now, the Houston star has announced a star-studded lineup for the two-day event featuring some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, R&B, and beyond. The Astroworld Festival lineup will in Scott’s Texas hometown include the like of TDE songstress SZA, global superstar Bad Bunny, talented musical outfit Tame Impala, Atlanta’s Lil Baby, hitmaker Roddy Ricch, crooner Don Tolliver, and more. Joining the aforementioned are 21 Savage, Las Vegas rising act Baby Keem, Meto Boomin, BIA, Master P, the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire among others. A new round of tickets for the event was also released so that fans can witness the raging and good vibes sure to come. The announcement was made via Scott’s Instagram page and we’ve got the caption from the post below: NOVEMBER COME WONT YOU POP OUT AT THE FEST. 3RD ANNUAL ASTROWORLD FEST LINE IS NOW HERE. WELCOME TO UTOPIA WE MORPHED THE GROUNDS INTO A NEW UNIVERSE THIS YEAR CANT WAIT FOR YALLL TO SEEEE IT. AND IM BRINGING SOME AVENGERS WIT ME PS SHOW IS SOLD OUT BUT I FINESSED A BIT MORE FOR YALL LETS THE RAGGGGGEEEEEEEERSS F*CKING COMMENCE BASNNFKDJDJRVEBEHWH https://www.instagram.com/p/CVgGYfjPFpr/ Check out the reactions from Twitter below. Click here to cop tickets to Astroworld Festival 2021. — Photo: Getty

 

 

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Ye Asks Drake to Join Him December 7th To Squash Ongoing Beef

 

Looks like Ye has had a change of heart…with a little help from J Prince. A 40-second video was posted online of Ye and J Prince meeting at Houston’s Rothko Chapel. Ye asks Drake to join him as a special guest to share the stage live in Los Angeles with their ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.

 

 

“This is Ye and J Prince. I’m making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on December 7th to join me as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover. I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

 

As you may know, Larry Hoover is one of the original co-founder’s of Chicago’s infamous Gangster Disciples gang. He was convicted murder and been in custody since 1973.

 

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Drake Releases Statement After Astroworld Tragedies  was originally published on kysdc.com

Close