Diva's Daily Dirt: Travis Scott To Pay For Funerals As Lawsuits Roll In

Travis Scott

Day For Night

Travis Scott To Pay For Funerals As Lawsuits Roll In

 

Travis Scott is getting straight to work when it comes to the aftermath of his horrific Astroworld Fest where 8 people died and hundreds of others injured. The ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper posted this video as an apology:

 

 

Scott has also decided to refund all attendees and he’s pulled out of his November 13 performance at the upcoming Day N Vegas Festival. His team reports he is ‘too distraught’ to perform.

 

Scott is also said to be fully contributing financially to the funerals of those we lost, as well as providing mental health therapy for those who need it. According to reports, the Houston rapper has teamed up with BetterHelp to provide further aid for individuals impacted by the tragedy. The company is offering free online sessions with a licensed therapist for those who sign up here.

 

As the lawsuits begin to roll in, TMZ has obtained documents that claim concert goers believe Travis, Drake and LiveNation are all responsible. Read more here

 

was originally published on kysdc.com

