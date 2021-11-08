LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Bengals came up short over the weekend. They lost to the Cleveland Browns by the score of 41-16.

The games are not going to be easy from here. I hope they pull it together and can get a win next week.

Cincinnati (5-4) is now tied with Cleveland for last place in the AFC North, and the Bengals don’t look like the team that was talking about making a run to the Super Bowl just two weeks ago.

Just keep the Bengals in your prayers at night. (Fox19)

Cincinnati: The Bengals Fall Hard To The Cleveland Browns was originally published on rnbcincy.com

