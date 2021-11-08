CLOSE
The Bengals came up short over the weekend. They lost to the Cleveland Browns by the score of 41-16.
The games are not going to be easy from here. I hope they pull it together and can get a win next week.
Cincinnati (5-4) is now tied with Cleveland for last place in the AFC North, and the Bengals don’t look like the team that was talking about making a run to the Super Bowl just two weeks ago.
Just keep the Bengals in your prayers at night. (Fox19)
Cincinnati: The Bengals Fall Hard To The Cleveland Browns was originally published on rnbcincy.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: