Cincinnati: The Bengals Fall Hard To The Cleveland Browns

The Bengals came up short over the weekend. They lost to the Cleveland Browns by the score of 41-16.

The games are not going to be easy from here. I hope they pull it together and can get a win next week.

Cincinnati (5-4) is now tied with Cleveland for last place in the AFC North, and the Bengals don’t look like the team that was talking about making a run to the Super Bowl just two weeks ago.

Just keep the Bengals in your prayers at night. (Fox19)

 

 

 

