News
HomeNews

The Congressional Black Caucus Helps Biden Pass The Infrastructure Bill

Biden has the congregational Black Caucus to thank for the final push as the Black lawmakers negotiated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to sign off on the bill that will pour trillions of dollars into damaged roads, bridges, tunnels, and transit.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

 

House Prepares To Vote On Infrastructure And Spending Bills

Source: Allison Shelley / Getty

On Nov. 5, The Biden administration successfully passed their long-awaited infrastructure bill. The 78-year-old president gushed about the big victory after the $1.2 trillion piece of legislation passed through the House with a 228-206 vote.

“Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden said during his celebratory speech. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.” The president continued, “The American people have made clear one overwhelming thing, I think,” Biden continued. “I really mean it — all the talk about the elections and what do they mean? They want us to deliver. Last night we proved we can. On one big item, we delivered.”

Biden has the Congressional Black Caucus to thank for the final push. Black lawmakers negotiated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to sign off on the bill to pour trillions of dollars into damaged roads, bridges, tunnels, and transit. Initially, Democrats were steadfast in their decision to pass the infrastructure bill and the president social welfare and climate change proposal estimated at $1.85 trillion. Still, the idea was shot down by House officials. Black Caucus members pushed for Pelosi to pass the bill immediately and then hold a vote for the larger climate bill hopefully come mid-November, The New York Times noted.

“The C.B.C. wants to land the plane because the C.B.C. represents communities that have the most to gain,” said Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic Caucus chairman who aided in the bill’s passage. “It’s no more complicated than that.”

While Friday’s win was historic, Americans still have fears about what the massive lump sum of money will be used for given the pandemic’s crippling effect on the U.S. economy. Biden says he hopes to clear up any misconceptions.

“I have one focus,” Biden said on Saturday. “How do we give you some breathing room? How do we get you to the point where we take pressure off you so you can begin to get back to a degree of normality and we move to a different place?”

In addition to the infrastructure bill passing, the jobs report showed a glimmer of hope on Nov 5, with 531,000 jobs created in October. The unemployment rate also fell to 4.6%. Hopefully, the series of big wins will help to improve the president’s approval ratings. Americans’ view of the president took a steep decline in August following the release of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and an uptick in COVID-19 cases, NPR noted.

See Also:

Build Back Better: Cori Bush Suggests Joe Manchin Doesn’t Care About Black People

Deval Patrick Is Building Sustained Engagement Beyond Election Day By Funding Grassroots Groups In Key States

RNC Trump Presser with Giuliani

A Journey Of L's: Rudy Giuliani And Son Get Banned From Fox News After Pushing 'The Big Lie'

9 photos Launch gallery

A Journey Of L's: Rudy Giuliani And Son Get Banned From Fox News After Pushing 'The Big Lie'

Continue reading A Journey Of L’s: Rudy Giuliani And Son Get Banned From Fox News After Pushing ‘The Big Lie’

A Journey Of L's: Rudy Giuliani And Son Get Banned From Fox News After Pushing 'The Big Lie'

UPDATED: 3:05 p.m. ET, Sept. 24, 2021 Originally published April 28 The consequences of showing blind loyalty to former President Donald Trump continue to reveal themselves in the most amazing of ways for Rudy Giuliani. Fresh off of a suspected drunken speech following a telling denial about his alleged alcoholism, the man who never actually lived up to his "America's Mayor" nickname has reportedly been banned from Fox News, largely seen as the televised bastion of conservative extremism. MORE: Video Shows 'Drunk' Rudy Giuliani Slurring Words In 9/11 Speech Weeks After Saying He's 'Not An Alcoholic' That the cable network won't even have Giuliani -- and his son, Andrew -- speaks volumes, and much more clearly than his slurred words address at a Sept. 11 dinner where he unsuccessfully tried to distance himself from accused pedophile Prince Andrew. https://twitter.com/StompTheGOP/status/1441412902133530624?s=20 But we digress... Politico broke the news on Friday afternoon that the Giuliani boys actually learned of their Fox News fate the night before Sept. 11, which may have explained the former New York City Mayor's apparent intoxication in what could have been an effort to numb the pain of having the right-wing network turn on him. There was no reason provided. However, Politico reminded readers during "a 2018 FBI deposition that became public last month, Giuliani admitted he would push lies about HILLARY CLINTON on Fox News, referring to it as “throwing a fake.” [caption id="attachment_4215555" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. | Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] For two years investigators inquired into whether Giuliani had any illegal dealings lobbying Ukraine officials in 2019 for information regarding Trump's adversaries including President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The feds are also looking into whether Giuliani attempted to undermine the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch. Prosecutors eventually charged his Ukrainian associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in 2019 and a trial is scheduled to begin in October. With new administration officials seated at the Department of Justice, his placement of protection ceases to exist. Yet and still, instances like being suspended from Fox News adds to a tallying roll of Giuliani's public fall from grace, much of which was already very apparent to Black communities who were privy to his inner workings after five decades of languishing in the political spotlight. At the height of his praise, he was heralded for helping to take down New York City's mafia bosses in the '80s and then successfully won his bid for mayor in the 1990s. After the September 11 attacks, Giuliani was considered "America's Mayor," only to morph into an obstructer of democracy as one of the main lie-spreaders around Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election. From spreading racist conspiracy theories to upholding harmful policies like stop-and-frisk in New York City, Giuliani will belong to a different hall of fame unless revisionist histories save him from his continued downfall.

The Congressional Black Caucus Helps Biden Pass The Infrastructure Bill  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Chloe Bailey Opens Up About The Journey Of…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Missy Elliot To Receive Star On The Hollywood…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

The Best Twitter Reactions To Summer Walker’s ‘Still…

 2 days ago
05.07.80

Yung Miami Shows Off Her New Finger Wave…

 2 days ago
05.08.80
Photos
Close