Breaking: At Least 8 Dead, Several Injured At Astroworld Music Festival In Houston

The popular Hip-Hop event drew an estimated crowd of 50,000 people

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

Tragic news to report surrounding one of the most anticipated music events of the year. The Astroworld Music Festival, which took place in Houston on Friday (November 5), ended with several injuries and at least eight fatalities, according to a report by CNN.

“We had scores of individuals that were injured,” Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said during a news conference early Saturday morning.

Reports of mass stampedes have made their way online, however, the cause of deaths are pending the medical examiner’s determination, Peña added, describing the events that unfolded as a “mass casualty” incident, noting that the crowd of 50,000 people began to “to compress toward the front of the stage” around 9:00-9:15 p.m.

A video shared on social media shows scores of people forcing their way through an entry point in order to gain access to the event. Police on horseback and on foot appear overwhelmed as they attempt to maintain order.

However, the Twitter clip pales in comparison to the massive crowd that grew as the festival continued on into the night.

According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, event organizers halted the show when it was clear that multiple people were injured. The decision was then made to cancel the rest of the festival, as the area went from a music gathering to a crime scene.

“At some point, the show was stopped when the crowd was surging,” Finner said. “There are a lot of rumors going around.. We have hurting families out here.”

Breaking: At Least 8 Dead, Several Injured At Astroworld Music Festival In Houston  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

