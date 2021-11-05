Yung Miami Shows Off Her New Finger Wave Hairstyle And We’re Loving It!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Yung Miami took to Instagram yesterday (Thursday, November 4) to show off her new, short hairstyle and we’re loving the new look on the rap star!

In an Instagram photo carousel, the City Girl posed in a curve-hugging, long-sleeved, hooded, red Versace dress. She accessorized the look with a gold Versace belt, gold earrings, gold necklace, and red strappy heels and rocked high glam makeup on her face including hints of red eye shadow to match her look. While the look was certainly red-hot, it was Miami’s hairstyle that really got us talking.

In the post, the rapper revealed her new short ‘do that was styled in a finger wave hairstyle and slightly parted over to one side. Although she wore the dress’s hood on top of her head, we were still swooning over the look as it peaked through her designer dress.

Check out the look below.

Of course, many of the rapper’s 4.8 million IG followers flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “Caliente ,” one fan commented while another said, “ mi amor,” and while others sent her a plethora of heart eye and fire emojis.

The 27-year-old’s hairstylist, Shanise, also shared a close image of the new hairstyle, posting a short video of Yung Miami showing off her stunning style. Check out the video below.

We’re loving this new look!

