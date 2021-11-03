Breaking News
Lauren London Opens Up On Boundaries On ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO]

Lauren London guest hosted the latest episode of Red Table Talk alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris and considering the actress’ last two years, discussing boundaries is a prime topic.

In the new episode, London discusses the struggle of saying no, issues with co-dependency, anxiety, and more. Plus, best-selling author and popular therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab shares the five types of key boundaries: emotional, material, physical, sexual and intellectual.

“For me, setting boundaries is new. When I was younger, I was okay with being in conflict about my boundaries, but now as I got older I’m like, ‘Ooh there’s a way to say things,’ and learning how to have peaceful boundaries,” London says early in the episode.

Jada opened up about her own issues with setting boundaries, saying, “With me, I get angry if you make me set a boundary. I get angry at you. Isn’t that crazy? So now you’re putting me in a position that I gotta tell you to, like, give me 50 feet. You couldn’t see that? I definitely realized that it is a huge weakness of mine and has definitely played into a lot of relationship issues.”

You can watch the full episode below.

[caption id="attachment_4288778" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty[/caption] Today the young boss, Kross celebrates his 5th birthday! His mother, Lauren London has always been a very private person but each year she shares a photo of each of her sons on their birthdays to celebrate a new year of life. Kross is London’s 2nd son who continues to look more and more like his father Nipsey Hussle everyday. In her post today (Aug 31st) Lauren writes “Kross The Boss! My baby is 5, My Lighthouse My Strength Love BabyHussle.” Kross was born in 2016 and was able to spend the first few years of his life with his father before his tragic murder in 2019. As you scroll through the rare photos that Lauren has shared on her Instagram over the years, there’s no denying the love Kross receives from both of his parents and his older brother Kameron Carter. RELATED: Lauren London Is Already Educating Her Sons About How To Deal With Police [VIDEO] REALTED: Lauren London Opens Up About Dealing With Pain On Mother’s Day Without Nipsey Hussle RELATED: The Marathon Continues: 10 Nipsey Hussle Quotes On Life, Patience & Success  

Lauren London Opens Up On Boundaries On ‘Red Table Talk’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

