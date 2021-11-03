Judge Faith’s Tips On Avoiding Red Flags & Setting Boundaries When Dating

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

From Miss America to TV Judge, Faith Jenkins story of perseverance and tenacity in both the court room and her own love life is something we can all learn from. As the new judge on the hit show, Divorce Court and new wife to r&b legend Kenny Lattimore, a book and a tour, Faith has a lot celebrate and even more to share.

Headkrack, Lore’l and Angie Ange of The Morning Hustle checked in with the judge to find out more about her new book Sis’ Don’t Settle: How to Stay Smart in Matters of The Heart and why she feels like every woman growing tired of searching and waiting for love should take a deep breath and refuse to SETTLE. “I experienced a lot and I was able to put it in a book and hopefully help other people who are out single and navigating and trying to determine what works for them in love and life.”

The first step to stop settling is figuring out your non-negotiables before entering any relationship. “Its the intangibles that actually make a partnership,” said Jenkins. Watch her full interview below.

Her joint tour with husband Kenny Lattiimore, Concert & Conversations heads to LA & New York this week. Visit her website for more information JudgeFaithJenkins.com.

