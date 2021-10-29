Feature Story
Atlanta News Reporter Jovita Moore Passes Away After Battling Brain Cancer

Unfortunate news has broken, journalist Jovita Moore has passed away. The Emmy Award winner was battling Brain Cancer for three months prior to her passing. Moore was 53 years old at the time of her passing.

The New York native started career her as a reporter in 1990 at KFSM-TV in Arkansas. After a hard-working 8 years building a name in Arkansas, Moore moved to Atlanta to work as a news anchor for Channel 2 Action News.

 

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jovita Moore’s friends and family.

