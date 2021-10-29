Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges At Rolling Loud New York

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 Rolling Loud New York

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Fetty Wap became the latest rapper arrested at a Rolling Loud event as FBI agents arrested the “Trap Queen” rapper at the New York event on Thursday (October 28).

According to NBC News, Fetty will be arraigned on Friday on federal drug charges. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Fetty and other individuals connected to the case allegedly distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine throughout Long Island and New Jersey. According to federal agents, the drugs were first obtained on the West Coast and transferred using USPS vehicles with secret compartments to smuggle them east.

Cops seized $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns and a rifle during the investigation. If convicted, any of the individuals named in the federal case could serve life in prison.

Fetty’s lawyer, Navarro Gray, told TMZ, “We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding. He sees the judge today. Hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously.”

In 2014, Fetty enjoyed one of the greatest rookie years in hip-hop, charting three Top 10 singles including “Trap Queen,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, “679” which peaked at No. 4, and “My Way” which peaked at No. 7.  A fourth single, “Again,” peaked at No. 33 on the chart. His eponymous debut album eventually went platinum.

In recent years, the rapper born Willie Maxwell II has dealt with personal tragedy and setbacks. In August, his four-year-old daughter passed away and in years prior, he was charged with battery for separate incidents, including the alleged assault of a hotel employee in Las Vegas.

RELATED: Fetty Wap Explains Why He “Fell Off” To A Fan On IG

Fetty Wap Arrested On Federal Drug Charges At Rolling Loud New York  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shuts Down Rumors That She &…

 21 hours ago
05.11.76

Get Halloween Ready With This ‘Lion King’ Inspired…

 22 hours ago
05.12.76

‘My HAIRstory!’: Kim Kimble Brings In A Guest…

 22 hours ago
05.13.76

Model Tabria Majors Celebrates Halloween With A Tribute…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close