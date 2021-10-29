Cincinnati: Two People Were Arrested Following A Chase On I-75

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The police chased to suspects on 75. The chase ended with the suspects crashing. The police ended up finding fentanyl and guns were also in the stolen car.

Via Fox19

Around 9:30 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says narcotics agents tried stopping a stolen 2021 Toyota Corolla being driven by Domonick Johnson, of Hamilton, Ohio.

Damone Davis, also of Hamilton, was a passenger in the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

