Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Two People Were Arrested Following A Chase On I-75

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

The police chased to suspects on 75. The chase ended with the suspects crashing. The police ended up finding fentanyl and guns were also in the stolen car.

Via Fox19

Around 9:30 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says narcotics agents tried stopping a stolen 2021 Toyota Corolla being driven by Domonick Johnson, of Hamilton, Ohio.

Damone Davis, also of Hamilton, was a passenger in the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

 

Cincinnati: Two People Were Arrested Following A Chase On I-75  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shuts Down Rumors That She &…

 19 hours ago
05.11.76

Get Halloween Ready With This ‘Lion King’ Inspired…

 20 hours ago
05.12.76

‘My HAIRstory!’: Kim Kimble Brings In A Guest…

 20 hours ago
05.13.76

Model Tabria Majors Celebrates Halloween With A Tribute…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close