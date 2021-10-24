Freeway Mourns The Passing Of His Daughter Harmony

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It is with sad news to inform Philly that, Hip-Hop legend Freeway announced today on social media the passing of his daughter, Harmony.

Freeway recently reported in late July that his daughter, FTA Harmony, was battling cancer and asked for everyone to pray for her. Harmony had been hospitalized and battling cancer for a while.

During Harmony’s tough battle fighting caner, she was also face with the chance of never being able to walk again. But with faith in God, Freeway, reported that she stood up and walked. Freeway said, But look at God/ Allah. His babygirl took his first step out of the wheelchair.

She had many ups and downs and fought a hard battle. It is with great sorrow that her fight came to an end.

Today, Sunday, October 24, 2021, Freeway reported that his 21 year old daughter, FTA Harmony, passed away from cancer.

Sadly, Freeway lost his son, Jihad around this same time last year. His son was shot and killed on October 28, 2020, 5 days and 1 year later after the passing of his daughter.

I truly believe she has everything it takes to enter into heaven. Please keep her in your prayers & please ask God to show her comfort and mercy. Listen Life & Death is very real! cherish your love ones & keep them close to you because you never know, we are not promised our next breath. She truly was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m gonna do this pain is unimaginable.

Pray for Freeway and Harmony’s family as they reflect and remember the life of their babygirl.

