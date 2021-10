LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Glory be to GOD the Cincinnati Police had found the missing 12-year-old boy.

Facebook put up a status of a 12-year-old boy who was missing from Colerain and the community went to work.

He is now back home and is safe.

Cincinnati: Police Locate Missing 12 Year Old Boy He’s Home Safe was originally published on rnbcincy.com

