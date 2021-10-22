LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Wale has seen the best and worst of internet culture. In fact, he was at the forefront of actively rapping about his real-life on projects like 100 Miles And Running and The Mixtape About Nothing. He’s often been considered misconstrued or a malcontent. In reality, the D.C. native has confidence and the accolades to flatly say he’s one of the greats.

Much like some of his favorite wrestlers delivering a promo inside the squared circle, Folarin’s words over the summer when he placed himself as a GOAT didn’t initially get a warm reception, but ultimately, you and he knows he has a point.

With Folarin II, Wale has once more approached crafting albums as if his voice need be heard and also mesh along with his cohorts. The sequel to the 2012 mixtape has all of the big-budget necessities from a modern rap album including samples of classic, instant earworms such as Q-Tip‘s “Vivrant Thing,” Mike Jones‘ “Still Tippin,” and Diddy‘s “I Need A Girl Pt. 1.” It also has Wale once more rapping as if he has nothing to be concerned with except himself, as no critic, past or present could push him away from being him.

“I’ve done a lot of things that I probably shouldn’t have done out of frustration and feeling like I’m not being heard, but I’m blessed,” he told Uproxx. “And I’m just grateful. [I] got a legion of people that still f*ck with me through my good and bad. Even though my bad hasn’t been as bad as some others bad, but my good and bad.”

Press play on Folarin II from Wale below featuring J. Cole, Rick Ross, Jamie Foxx, Maxo Kream and more below.

RELATED: Wale & J. Cole Join Forces For ‘Poke It Out’ [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Wale Doubles Down On Claiming To Be ‘One of the Greatest Rappers of All Time’

RELATED: Wale Links With Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream For ‘Down South’ [NEW MUSIC]

Wale Delivers ‘Folarin II’ Feat. J. Cole, Rick Ross, Jamie Foxx & More [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com