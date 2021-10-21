The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: R. Kelly Suicide Watch Lifted

R. Kelly Mugshot

Cook County Department of Corrections

The first court hearing since the R&B singer was found guilty started with Kelly’s attorney letting the court know that the U.S Bureau of Prisons have placed his client on suicide watch but it has since been lifted. The ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ singer was on suicide watch following his recent conviction on racketeering charges.

 

Kelly’s attorney did not say whether the Pied Piper had actually verbally expressed a desire to harm himself but according to the Chicago Tribune, monitoring a recently convicted inmate is common practice within the federal prison system.

 

Kelly faces even more charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice in Chicago. He is set to stand trial August 1, 2022.

 

[caption id="attachment_3729365" align="aligncenter" width="418"] Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections[/caption] R. Kelly, the disgraced R&B singer who for decades dominated R&B and pop with sexually charged hits, was convicted of being the ringleader of a decades-long scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex on Monday (September 27). The jury found Kelly, 54, guilty of racketeering after only two days of deliberations. The trial was the first regarding a high-profile celebrity and his victims, who were majority Black. The guilty verdict represents the first actual consequence for Kelly after he was found not guilty of child pornography charges in 2008 amid decades of rumor, innuendo and speculation regarding his actions towards young women. “Today’s guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification,” Kasulis said. Kelly is “a predator who used his inner circle to ensnare underage girls and young men and women for decades, in a sordid web of sex abuse, exploitation and humiliation,” Kasulis added. Kasulis thanked the victims for bravely coming forward and telling their stories. “To the victims in this case, your voices were heard and justice was finally served,” Kasulis said. Here’s what Twitter had to say: RELATED: R. Kelly Found Guilty Of All Charges In NYC Racketeering Case RELATED: R. Kelly Indicted On 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Black Twitter Rejoices RELATED: Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations  

 

BMI Presents A Night With Lil Nas X Awards Dinner

Prince Williams

Lil Nas X Receives His Own Day In Atlanta

 

Congrats to Lil Nas X! Not only has he taken the music world by storm, he’s now earned his own day in his very hometown of Atlanta! The Atlanta Council has officially presented the 22-year-old ‘Old Towne Road’ singer with ‘Lil Nas X Day” on October 20th.

 

 

Lil Nas X is still on a high from celebrating his latest number 1 hit record, #IndustryBaby

 

 

Diva’s Daily Dirt: R. Kelly Suicide Watch Lifted  was originally published on kysdc.com

