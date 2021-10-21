Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji & Jay Ellis Bring The Style On The Cover Of Entertainment Weekly

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Insecure fans around the world are gearing up for the show’s bittersweet final season that is set to air on HBO come Oct.24.

Ahead of the finale’s premiere, the show’s stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, and Jay Ellis spoke with Entertainment Weekly for their digital cover story about the series incredible run and its cultural impact on television. It looks like the trio had fun while on set shooting the feature too! All three celebs shined on the cover in a few bold Adrienne Landau ensembles put together by celebrity stylist Jason Rembert.

Orji, who plays Molly on the famed show, told EW that their playful relationship spills over to their chemistry while filming on set, and it’s something she’ll miss after the show makes its last call.

“We wouldn’t be family if we didn’t clown on each other every once in a while. But it is that moment where you see the chemistry and the magic, and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is ending. This is the last run.’ And I was having that moment of, we should have fun now because this is the last time we will be Issa, Molly, and Lawrence together,” she explained of the emotional moment.

Rae, who co-created the series alongside Larry Wilmore, said she loosely based the characters on the show after people she knew in real life. Insecure was birthed following the end of her critically acclaimed web series The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl 10 years ago.

“I just think about the old [advice], ‘Write what you know,’ and that is what I know. I know myself, to an extent, and my relationships. And the shows that I’ve loved have a specificity,” Rae said. “The shows that I don’t like are targeted towards us, try to teach us a lesson, or group us in a certain category, or tell us what we’re not supposed to be,” says Rae. “It just came down to specificity and not trying to be like, ‘This is the Type A person’ or ‘This is the goofy person who can’t get it together.’ It just really came down to basing it off real people and real experience. Issa is so close to me, and Molly is so close to my best friend.”

In 2020, Insecure received eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its fourth season, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Issa has been showered with praise by the Golden Globes for her acting in the series with one nod in 2018 for the Best Actress in a Television Series or Musical Comedy category and she got a nod last year for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Last season left viewers glued to the TV wondering if Issa and Molly would rebuild their troubled friendship after a series of miscommunications and growing pains. It will also be interesting to see if Issa does re-ignite flames with her on and off again soulmate Lawerence played by Ellis. The stories of each character in Insecure mirror instances that occur in everyday reality, especially in the Black community. Ellis, 39, told EW that he “didn’t realize how important” a show like Insecure was until he was graced with a role in the HBO fan-favorite.

“It’s like, we don’t want to watch normal life — but once you get into it, you realize that’s important because we need to normalize these things because we don’t see them enough,” he added.

Check out the full cover story here.

