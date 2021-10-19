The Morning Hustle
The Lo Down: Eve Prepares For Parenthood At 42, Donald Trumps Alleged Golden Showers & More

As always Lore’l is coming through with “The Lo Down,” and the latest headlines to make it in her report are sure to keep you well-versed on what’s going down in our culture.

This week she’s talking rapper E-V-E’s pregnancy announcement to her fans, Funk Flex trolling Lil Baby and even former United States President Donald “golden showers” allegations and more! Watch the full video below and tune in to The LO Down on The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10 AM ET for more.

